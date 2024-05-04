Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula

To salute the efforts of the support staff, the school celebrated International Labour Day as Gratitude Day. To acknowledge their diligence, a special assembly was organised wherein students showcased their love and respect for them. Students were enlightened about the contribution of the helping hands to our society. Students also presented a token of gratitude to the whole support staff. The day is the most explicit way of recognising the contributions of workers. Tiny tots celebrated the day by getting involved in fun-filled craft activity. They made ‘Thank You’ flowers and cards which were given to the support staff of the school as a mark of their industrious commitment. Teachers briefed children about Labour Day and its importance. The activity was designed to forge a better understanding of the helping community among the students who must learn to respect and appreciate their efforts. Director Principal Sunita Anand urged the students to be empathetic towards the support staff. She appreciated the determination and dedication shown by the workers for the betterment of the school. Principal Vandana Malik encouraged learners to recognise the dignity of labour.

