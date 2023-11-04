Emm Aar International School, Adampur Doaba

Under the guidance of Ranjit Singh, Block Primary Education Officer, and Deepak Kumar, Block Nodal Officer, a spectacular swimming competition was conducted as part of the Block Primary Games, Jalandhar-II. The event witnessed an impressive turnout of young, enthusiastic swimmers of Emm Aar. With the expertise and dedication of swimming coach Raman Sharma, the young participants were well-prepared and eager to demonstrate their skills in the water. Twenty students from Nursery to Class V of the school emerged as the shining stars of the competition, securing a remarkable tally of 13 gold medals and seven silver medals along with a trophy bagging the first position.
