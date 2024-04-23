Farm visit for Gurukul World School students

Class VIII students had an enriching farm visit that brought their textbook learning to life and provided them with practical knowledge on crop production and management. Led by experienced farmers and guided by their passionate teachers, these young learners immersed themselves in the fascinating world of agriculture. From witnessing the art of seed sowing to gaining insights into crop harvesting techniques, every step of the farming process came alive before their eyes. The farm visit was much more than a field trip. It was an opportunity for the students to understand the foundations of sustainable agricultural practices and witness the dedication and hard work of farmers. They learnt about soil preparation, fertilisation methods, and pest management. They even participated in activities such as weeding and irrigation. It was a day filled with practical learning, questions, and a deep appreciation for the hard work and dedication involved in bringing food to our table.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...