Farm visit for Gurukul World School students

Class VIII students had an enriching farm visit that brought their textbook learning to life and provided them with practical knowledge on crop production and management. Led by experienced farmers and guided by their passionate teachers, these young learners immersed themselves in the fascinating world of agriculture. From witnessing the art of seed sowing to gaining insights into crop harvesting techniques, every step of the farming process came alive before their eyes. The farm visit was much more than a field trip. It was an opportunity for the students to understand the foundations of sustainable agricultural practices and witness the dedication and hard work of farmers. They learnt about soil preparation, fertilisation methods, and pest management. They even participated in activities such as weeding and irrigation. It was a day filled with practical learning, questions, and a deep appreciation for the hard work and dedication involved in bringing food to our table.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture