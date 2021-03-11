Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

Students of classes I, II and III took part in a series of activities organised by the Eco Club. These included planting of saplings, feeding water to birds in earthen pots and watering the plants in early morning sessions. The students had brought peels of fruits and vegetables from home for the ‘Compost pit’ activity and learnt about the process of composting and its benefits. Students had a wonderful time looking at the birds coming to drink water near the earthen pots and were thrilled with excitement.