Sector 77, Mohali
A quiz and poetry recitation competition was organised by the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle at the school in memory of Char Sahibzade in which about 70 to 75 students from 14 schools from Kharar and Mohali participated. In the poetry recitation competition, Ravneet Kaur of Golden Bells Public School bagged the first position and Rajpreet Kaur bagged the second position. The teachers, judges and other dignitaries of the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle appreciated the programme. Dr Sarbdeep Singh and Jitinder Pal Singh, members of the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, described the martyrdom of Char Sahibzade. Chairman of the school Col CS Bawa (retired) congratulated all winning students.
