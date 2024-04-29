Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

To sensitise the children to become the crusaders for environmental conservation, the school organised the Earth Day celebration. The theme for World Earth Day 2024 is ‘Planet vs Plastics’. The theme aims to bring attention to the serious issue of plastic pollution and how it harms nature. A special assembly was conducted where in the students of Class IV shared their views about the importance of saving Earth and the measures that can be adopted to save our planet. Children of Class III recited a poem. Class III conveyed the message on Earth Day through fancy dress competition and pre-primary kids mesmerised everyone by presenting a vibrant dance.
