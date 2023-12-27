Holy Heart Presidency School, Amritsar

The schools held its Annual Day celebration of Class II, enchanting attendees with a cultural extravaganza centred around the theme “Mann jeete jag jeet”. The chief guest for the evening Dr Aditya Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, Amritsar, and guest of honour President awardee Dr Swaraj Grover, an active social activist and Director-Founder of the Jan Kalyan Sangathan and Free Family Counselling Cell, added a touch of prestige to the event. The proceedings commenced with an enthralling audio-visual presentation, immersing the audience in a virtual tour of the school campus. Students recited a holy shabad. Principal Shilpa Vikram Seth extended a heartfelt welcome to the gathering. Vikram Seth, school’s Director, extended gratitude to the distinguished guests, parents, teachers and students, recognising the collective effort that contributed to the remarkable success of “Mann jeete jag jeet”.
