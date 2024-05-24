Investiture ceremony at St Joseph Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2024-2025 was conducted at the school. The event commenced with a warm welcome, followed by the conferral of badges, sashes, and house flags upon the elected leaders by Principal Monica Chawla, coordinators, and house in charges. Taking the pledge to uphold the school motto of “For God and Country”, the student council pledged to strive for specific goals, including zero tolerance for abuse, anti-bullying campaigns, and promoting English as the language of communication and expression on campus, along with the school’s inherent values of discipline, cleanliness, and environmental sustainability. Balkaran Singh and Niharika Rana, both students of Class XII in the sciences stream, were designated as the Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. Joining them, Leroy Sareen and Japnoor Arora from Class X were appointed as Vice-Head Boy and Vice-Head Girl. The council welcomed four members from the secondary block, under the leadership of seniors Shivam Singla and Kriti Mahajan from Class XII. The ceremony also saw the appointment of Captains and Vice-Captains for each of the school’s houses, all hailing from the secondary section. The school management, Sukhdeep Singh and Paramdeep Singh Grewal commended and congratulated the student council.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.