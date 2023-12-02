JD International, Safidon

The school celebrated Gurpurb with devotion and reverence. Students , parents and staff members came together to mark this auspicious occasion. The celebration began with the Sukhmani Sahib path, a recitation of the sacred Sikh scripture, Sukhmani Sahib. The path was conducted with utmost devotion and sincerity, creating a serene atmosphere that allowed students and staff to connect with the spiritual essence of the occasion. Following the Path, a langar was organised, symbolising the principles of selfless service, equality, and community. The langar was a true embodiment of the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, emphasising the importance of sharing, humility, and inclusivity.

