JD International, Safidon

The school celebrated Gurpurb with devotion and reverence. Students , parents and staff members came together to mark this auspicious occasion. The celebration began with the Sukhmani Sahib path, a recitation of the sacred Sikh scripture, Sukhmani Sahib. The path was conducted with utmost devotion and sincerity, creating a serene atmosphere that allowed students and staff to connect with the spiritual essence of the occasion. Following the Path, a langar was organised, symbolising the principles of selfless service, equality, and community. The langar was a true embodiment of the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, emphasising the importance of sharing, humility, and inclusivity.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights
Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi diverts t...
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?
Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...
How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra
The student's murder and the letter warning of more such kil...