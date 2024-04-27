KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sec 7-B, Chandigarh

Students of the secondary wing celebrated Earth Day with a myriad of educational and fun activities. Pertaining to this year’s theme ‘Planet Vs Plastic’, plethora of activities were planned to stimulate students’ interest in environmental causes and at the same time hone their talent. Class VIII students exhibited their skill of imagination and creativity by participating in ‘Together We Rhyme’ — a poetry recitation competition on the theme ‘Environment’. The students of Class IX brought forward the enthusiasm through their creative posters on the theme ‘Act, Innovate and Implement’ expressing through their concern and measures to save and acknowledge Mother Earth. ‘Conservation of natural resources’, ‘Ocean acidification’, ‘Food print’, ‘Burning of fossil fuels’ and ‘Deforestation’ were some of the relevant themes for poster making. The young minds of Class X ignited change through ‘TEDx Talk’ on ‘Our Earth is Our Only Home’. The event had participants giving though provoking speeches as Greta Thunberg, Medha Patkar, Jadav Payeng and Marimathu Yoganathan. All the speakers highlighted the importance of individual actions in combating climate change. The students promised to implement eco-friendly practices at school and within their households.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.