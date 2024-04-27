KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sec 7-B, Chandigarh

Students of the secondary wing celebrated Earth Day with a myriad of educational and fun activities. Pertaining to this year’s theme ‘Planet Vs Plastic’, plethora of activities were planned to stimulate students’ interest in environmental causes and at the same time hone their talent. Class VIII students exhibited their skill of imagination and creativity by participating in ‘Together We Rhyme’ — a poetry recitation competition on the theme ‘Environment’. The students of Class IX brought forward the enthusiasm through their creative posters on the theme ‘Act, Innovate and Implement’ expressing through their concern and measures to save and acknowledge Mother Earth. ‘Conservation of natural resources’, ‘Ocean acidification’, ‘Food print’, ‘Burning of fossil fuels’ and ‘Deforestation’ were some of the relevant themes for poster making. The young minds of Class X ignited change through ‘TEDx Talk’ on ‘Our Earth is Our Only Home’. The event had participants giving though provoking speeches as Greta Thunberg, Medha Patkar, Jadav Payeng and Marimathu Yoganathan. All the speakers highlighted the importance of individual actions in combating climate change. The students promised to implement eco-friendly practices at school and within their households.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur
Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...
3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body
In a case, tubes of blood were found on kitchen counter and ...
‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict
In its judgment delivered on February 2, 2012, the apex cour...