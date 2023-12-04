KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

Gurpurb celebrations commenced with full devotion on the school campus. The students of Class VII presented a musical play on the theme ‘Ekus Pita, Ekus Ke Hum’. Devotional bhajans and ardas sparked religious fervour along with pride, honour and respect towards Guru Nanak Dev. The students recited ‘sakhis’, which were an integral part of celebrations and inspired the students to lead a life like Guru ji. ‘Hanere to Chanan Val’, was the theme of the show. Under the banner, ‘Langar Haryali Da’, saplings were served to the young devotees along with parsad, which was served amongst all. Enthusiastic learners also participated in the footlights of ‘Satguru Nanak Aaye Ne’, through which they explained the preachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Principal Pooja Prakash appreciated the pious atmosphere created in the campus.

#Gurpurb #Sikhs