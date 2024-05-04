Labour Day observed at Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula

Saupinites conducted a host of activities to mark Labour Day. A colourful programme was held for the school sub-staff for their immense contribution to the uplift of the whole school. Songs, dance performances, and a short skit were performed by Saupinites for these silent workers. A host of games like musical chairs, spoon handling, etc, was also organised to make the day an unforgettable one for them. Gifts were given to winners to motivate them for their immense contribution. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur extended her gratitude to them for working tirelessly to keep the school as its best self.
