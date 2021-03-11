Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Most significant learning occurs when emotions are integrated with instructions. As a part of the ongoing theme ‘All About Me’, kindergarten students of the school created their own 3D flipbooks based on emotions and feelings they experienced in different situations.
