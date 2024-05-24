Montfort School, Roorkee

A seminar on traffic rules was conducted under the able guidance of our Principal Rev Bro Albert Abraham with an objective of raising awareness and promoting road safety among the younger generation. A group of 15 people from the IIT, Roorkee, and STRABAG International visited the school for the said campaign. Through an informative skit and a power point presentation, the students were educated about the importance of following traffic rules and regulations to ensure safer roads for everyone. Detailed explanation of various signs and their meaning was elaborated. The seminar concluded with a call to action for students to become ambassadors of road safety in their communities by spreading awareness. In order to foster a culture of responsibility and compliance with traffic rules and regulations, a picture booklet was provided to the students to colour and submit it back for a lucky draw. The students took a pledge to follow the road safety rules and participated enthusiastically in the seminar by putting their question forth to the team.

