Mother Teacher School, Barnala

According to the guidelines of the CBSE, a teacher training session was conducted by the school. Surinder Kukkar conducted the session on ‘Know and boost your distinct forte’. He added a spark of his personal experiences during his motivating discourse. All the teachers were spellbound. The interactive session was marvellous as all teachers participated in it enthusiastically. During the feedback session many life-changing things came to the fore. Principal Daljeet Singh appreciated the valuable contribution of Surinder Kukkar to the cause of education and motivated teachers to work for better future.

