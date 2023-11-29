Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Children’s Day was celebrated by children and teachers of the school. The teachers made the occasion memorable for the children with some fun-filled activities during activity period. Students actively involved in spontaneous games and bagged many prizes. Thus the whole day turned to be a day for enjoyment and enlightenment.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states on alert after Centre flags surge in respiratory diseases in China
Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission, at ...
They lifted us on shoulders: Rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel
41 workers were rescued on Tuesday evening after 17 days of ...
‘Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up’: Rescued workers interact with PM
The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...