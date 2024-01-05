Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The International Institute of Influences and International Life Skills Technologies bestowed the 1-100 skill championship silver award to Gitanjali Goyal of the school for her outstanding contribution to influencing and enlightening the world about humanisation of education. The recognition signifies her exceptional dedication and proficiency in line with the organisation’s commitment to providing organic education and building influences. Gitanjali Goyal was officially declared as a 1-100 skill champion on the international stage of the prestigious event in which almost 100 students from 70 schools of India participated. This accolade serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment, enthusiasm and her significant impact. The school congratulated her.

