Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The International Institute of Influences and International Life Skills Technologies bestowed the 1-100 skill championship silver award to Gitanjali Goyal of the school for her outstanding contribution to influencing and enlightening the world about humanisation of education. The recognition signifies her exceptional dedication and proficiency in line with the organisation’s commitment to providing organic education and building influences. Gitanjali Goyal was officially declared as a 1-100 skill champion on the international stage of the prestigious event in which almost 100 students from 70 schools of India participated. This accolade serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment, enthusiasm and her significant impact. The school congratulated her.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel hijacked near Somalia's coast
The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either sid...