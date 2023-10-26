Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The Integrity Club of the school marked the International Day of the Girl Child with a series of activities that aimed to empower and raise awareness about the rights and challenges faced by girls worldwide. The school celebrated a vibrant and meaningful ‘Pink Turban Day’ on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child. The thought-provoking speeches by students, highlighted the significance of the International Day of the Girl Child and the need to promote gender equality and girls’ rights. Students participated in a slogan-writing competition, where they crafted powerful and inspiring slogans that advocated for girls’ rights and equality. A poster-making activity was held, where students showcased their artistic talents and creativity in portraying the themes of gender equality, girl empowerment, and the challenges girls face. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh stated that the event served as a reminder that every day is an opportunity to support and empower the girl child, and it encouraged everyone to continue advocating for girls’ rights beyond this special day.

