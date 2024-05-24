Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated academic excellence by awarding scholar badges to high-achieving students from classes VI to IX. These students demonstrated exceptional academic performance by scoring 90% or above in various subjects. The ceremony recognised the dedication and hard work of these young scholars. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh delivered an inspiring speech.
