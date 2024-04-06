Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

Under the guidance of founders and Directors of the school — Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel — the school organised a parent orientation programme recently. In this session the parents were apprised of new admissions, curriculum, co-scholastic activities and rules and regulations of the school. The orientation programme commenced with an invocation of the blessings of the Almighty, which was followed by a soulful recital by teachers’ choir. Parents were familiarised with the education pattern, sports facilities and wing-wise scholastic and co-scholastic activities done in the school. This gave parents a glimpse of the academic and co curricular activities which the students would be required to participate in the session. An interactive session was also conducted by the school counsellor with parents on ‘Parenting techniques’. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi addressed the parents and emphasised on the importance of quality family time and communication with the children. She focused on the challenges of ever-changing education system and ensured upon the fact that the school, with her effective team, work seamlessly to monitor the progress of children and nurture them holistically. The orientation programme ended with the school anthem and national anthem followed by the interaction between the staff and parents.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Zirakpur