Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

The values that grandparents instill in youngsters help them groom their lives. Grandparents Day was celebrated at the school on March 14, introducing the theme — Dharohar. The day was filled with blessings of the elders, happy faces, excitement and cheer. The event started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp whileseeking the blessings of lord Ganesha.

Jaskirat Singh of Class I welcomed the dignitaries and grandparents through his speech. Students of Nursery class presented a welcome dance which was followed by an enchanting cultural programme. The highlight of the entire event was the one act play “Our Little Riding Hood” based on the philosophy of the school and yoga . It was performed by students of Nursery, LKG, UKG classes. The tiny tots were trained by the student mentors of Class IV. The children were excited to showcase their love for their grandparents. Grandparents participated in several fun-filled games and the winners were felicitated. Director of Mukand schools Shashi Bathla congratulated the students and staff for putting up a wonderful show. The function ended with a vote of thanks presented by Ruhi, a student of Class I. Headmistress Monika Sharma conveyed her gratitude to grandparentsfor gracing the event.

#Yamunanagar