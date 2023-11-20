Sahodaya Schools Complex, Mansa, organised bhangra competition in the school. Total six teams participated. SVM, Bhikhi, bagged the first position. Greenland Day Boarding School stood second and NRM Holy Heart Convent School, Boha, bagged the third position. Well-known actor of the region Darshan Singh Gharu judged the event. School Chairman SK Singla and Principal SK Sharma honoured the students by giving trophies. The purpose of the event was to promote the Punjabi culture.
