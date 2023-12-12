Ops Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Aarav of Class III won a consolation prize in the Akshay Kumar 15th International Kudo Tournament 2023-24 Surat. As many as 4000 from all over India took part in the event. Academic Director Esha Bansal congratulated him on his hard-earned success and wished for his bright future. Principal Neelam Sharma extolled his determination and diligence.

