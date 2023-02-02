Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Republic Day and Basant Panchami were celebrated at the school. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the Tricolour by Director Mahesh Katoch, accompanied by Principal Neelam Rana. Then national anthem was sung. Patriotic songs were sung and dances were performed by students. Teacher Poonam Walia threw light on the framing of the Constitution of India and its importance. The significance of Basant Panchami was explained. The programme came to an end with the worshipping of Goddess Saraswati. Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana congratulated the whole faculty and students.
