Police DAV Public School, Ambala City

The students made the school proud as they won three silver and ten bronze medals in the 4th Kudo National, 14th Federation Cup and 15th Akshay Kumar International Tournament. The competition was held at Veer Narmad University South Gujarat,Surat, and was organised by the KIFI Kudo International Federation of India which is recognised by Government of India Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports School Game Federation of India since last 6 years continuously. Principal Dr Vikas Kohli congratulated the winners and participants. Suanshi of Class V bagged a silver and two bronze medals , Gurnoor Singh of Class V won one silver and a bronze medal. Vansh Gupta, Manmeet Singh, Harkeerat Singh, Ruder Kumar, Jasandeep Singh and Avin bagged bronze medals, making the school proud.
