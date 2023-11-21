Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a three-day Annual Function, titled ‘Veerangana- An Epitome of Valour’, celebrating and remembering the courageous spirit of Rani Laxmi Bai. The function started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and an address by Principal Reverend Sister Arti. Dr Shvetta Arora, Regional Officer at the CBSE Regional Office in Chandigarh, was the chief guest on Day 1 and Captain Manisha Pathania, an alumna of the school, was the guest of honour. On Day 2, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. Bindu Arora, DEO, Chabdigarh, and Dr SK Setia, former DPI, Chandigarh, were the guests of honour. On Day 3, Major General Inderjit Singh was the chief guest. The chief guests and guests of honour were given green token of gratitude, a robe of honour and memento. On Day 3, Manika Mahajan, a student of Class XII A, was honoured for her remarkable achievements in sports. The young athlete won a bronze medal at the 19th Asian Roller Skating Championship 2023 held in China.

