Saffron Public School, Phagwara, celebrates World Health Day

The NSS wing of the school celebrated World Health Day with a powerful message of holistic well-being. Dr Sanjeev Lochan, MD, Psychiatry, and Nodal Officer at the Deaddiction Centre, Civil Hospital, Phagwara, enlightened the students about the pivotal role of physical and mental health in leading fulfilling life. As the echoes of enthusiastic slogans and pledges to embrace healthier lifestyles filled the air, Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood passionately reinforced the importance of nurturing both body and mind. Her insightful guidance encouraged Saffronians to prioritise self-care and wellness, laying the foundation for a brighter and healthier future. Dr Sood’s flagged off the Health Awareness Rally. The energy and enthusiasm of the students as they marched forward with purpose were testament to the school’s collective commitment to promoting well-being.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara