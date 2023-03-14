Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated International Women’s Day and Holi. With the school faculty exclusively engrossed in academic assessments, the day dawned as a welcome break with short celebration. Principal Rachna Monga attended the programme organised for the staff. The school faculty participated in team-oriented games and presentations with a lot of light moments together. Underlining the theme of International Women’s Day 2023 ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, Principal Rachna Monga stressed on evolving more resourceful connectivity with the students and parents, using technology and rising above gender-biased decision making in the digital era.