Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

Special celebrations were held in the school to mark Mother’s Day. Students of primary and pre-primary section presented beautiful dance performances on thematic songs. Secondary wing students dedicated poems and speeches to their mothers. Teachers made an earnest effort to instill the importance of a mother in a child’s life through effective presentations, moral stories and dramatisation. The primary wing students also made beautiful greeting cards for their mothers. Each card was special and unique in its own way. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu urged students to respect their mothers and be dutiful sons and daughters.
