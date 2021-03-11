Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

The school organised ‘SIS Safari’— a jungle summer party — on the theme ‘Save Wildlife’. The theme attempted to explain to students of primary and pre-primary classes the need and the steps that can be taken to preserve wildlife. The set-up gave the feeling of a jungle with a cool breeze, perfumed with the fragrance of green and medicinal leaves. The sounds of animals, chirping of birds and flowing river helped in transporting kids to a virtual forest. The tiny tots wore masks of different animals, such as tiger, rabbit, monkey, lion etc, and danced as an animal dance video was played. Students of Class I and II dressed up like animals found in the wild, trees and tribals and raised the slogans “Save water, save life”, “Save trees, they will save you”and “Save the wildlife”. A variety of activities, like nature-based games and talks that focused on raising awareness about the conservation of wildlife, were also organised. A movie was also shown to the children. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.