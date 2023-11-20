SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

Five girl students of the school made their mark at the fifth Haryana School State Tournament held in Kurukshetra from November 6 to 8, 2023, under the U-11 Boys & Girls category in gymnastics. Virja Malik and Avika of Class IV-Unique, Harshita of Class IV-Explorer, Shradha of Class V-Explorer and Raunak Kaur of Class V-Splendid competed against 23 teams and emerged victorious by bagging gold medals.

