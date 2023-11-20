SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

Five girl students of the school made their mark at the fifth Haryana School State Tournament held in Kurukshetra from November 6 to 8, 2023, under the U-11 Boys & Girls category in gymnastics. Virja Malik and Avika of Class IV-Unique, Harshita of Class IV-Explorer, Shradha of Class V-Explorer and Raunak Kaur of Class V-Splendid competed against 23 teams and emerged victorious by bagging gold medals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 338 at 8 am on Monday
Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Indian-origin people
Ratra's husband Aroen Kishen who managed to escape the fire ...