Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur

Students celebrated Earth Day on the school premises in which they made drawings on Earth. Pre-primary students watered the plants and do plantation. Students of play way to Class VIII took part in the activity. Teachers educated the students about Earth with the help of PPT. Students enjoyed the activity. A special assembly was conducted and students of kindergarten enjoyed the Earth Day celebration in the school. The school conducts such activities to encourage practical learning for students so that students get to learn about things in an enjoyable manner. Headmistress Abhilasha Tiwari appreciated the efforts of teachers and students and motivated the students to keep working hard and take part in such activities.
