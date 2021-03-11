SIS Public School, Mohali

Yoga Day celebration was held at the school, with the collaboration of Sahajayoga Dhayan, a free yoga organisation. A large number of students, teaching and non-teaching staff attended the event. Various asanas were followed by om chanting. Warm-up exercises, sitting and standing asanas were performed. The trainers gave a short class about the benefits of yoga. Dr Rajat Dogra (Psychiatrist) gave a brief history of the origin of yoga. He said yoga helps in improving concentration and in attaining inner peace, especially during examinations. It helps a person improve life physically, mentally and spiritually as well. This was passed onto future generations. The celebration concluded with the speech by Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu. She encouraged students to practice yoga to remain fit and improve concentration. Regular practice of yoga will surely help our students achieve a better life, physically, mentally and spiritually.
