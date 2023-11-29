Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh

Gurpurb was celebrated in the school. The celebration started with the recitation of Japji Sahib path, followed by shabad kirtan. Students participated in poetry recitation and delivered speeches. The celebrations were followed by a sports meet. The meet was inaugurated by Gurdev Singh Brar, president, Sikh Educational Society. The students participated in various races. The meet concluded with tug-of-war.

