St Mary’s School, Jindwari

Students of the school proved their mettle in the CBSE Class X results. All the students who appeared in the board examination have passed. Parvez emerged as school topper with 96.4%. Japneet Kaur (96.2%) secured the second position, while Stuti Sharma (95.2%) secured the third position, followed by Aedeel Rana 95%, Animesh Goswami 94.6%, Animesh Sharma 93.8%, Rajveer Singh 93.6%, Arpit Kaushal 93%, Jasmeen 92%, Jashanpreet Kaur 92%, Prabhpreet Singh 91.8%, Shreya Pandit 91.4%, Harsimrat Kaur 91.4%, Parminder Kaur 90%, and Harmanpreet Singh 90%. Management and staff members of the school congratulated the students and motivated them to maintain such standards of studies in future as well.
