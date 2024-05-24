St Mary’s Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur

The school conducted a variety of activities designed to educate students about the democratic process and the significance of participating in elections. A rally for civic responsibility awareness and universal adult franchise was organised, followed by poster-making and slogan-writing, declamation, and workshops to provide students with an outlook to express their understanding of electoral principles and convey key messages about civic responsibility. Accompanying these artistic endeavours was the quiz competition to test the students’ knowledge of electoral systems, political history, and the rights and responsibilities of voters. These interactive challenges fostered a deeper understanding of democratic principles, while fostering friendly competition among peers. Complementing these activities were awareness speeches delivered by Principal Sister Jancy Joseph and teachers who serve as trusted mentors and guides in the journey toward civic engagement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Many farm leaders move from their homes in anticipation earl...
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
‘Sham leading to scam’: Congress blasts Election Commission for not sharing data
Poll body’s SC affidavit on disclosure of Form 17C info crea...