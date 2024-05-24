St Soldier’s School, Panchkula

The school held its highly anticipated annual school play, ‘Safarnama’, a breath-taking theatrical experience that captivated audiences with its ethereal amalgamation of five timeless stories. This year’s production, presented by talented students of classes X and XII, was a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering creativity and artistic expression among its students. ‘Safarnama’ masterfully intertwined five distinct yet timeless narratives, creating a rich tapestry of human emotions, experiences, and cultural heritage. Students’ exceptional performances, coupled with impressive stage design and captivating music, brought each story to life, leaving the audience spellbound. The event was attended by parents, faculty members, and other guests, who were all deeply moved by students’ performances. The play received widespread acclaim for its innovative storytelling, compelling performances, and the seamless blend of traditional and contemporary elements.

