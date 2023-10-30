St Xavier’s High School, Mohali

Dussehra was celebrated at the school. The programme began with a prayer and a message on Dussehra, followed by a bhajan, “Ram stuti”. Students presented scintillating performances and depicted the famous Dussehra story on stage with wonderful acts. The celebrations concluded with happy memories and wholesome smiles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...