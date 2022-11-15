Sukhman wins gold in wrestling tournament

An inter-school wrestling tournament was organised by Sports Complex, Sector 34, Chandigarh, in which Sukhman of Class VII of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling (U-14). Principal Pritinder Kaur congratulated him on his success. She also encouraged and motivated the students to take part in games and sports as they not only contribute to physical health but also enhance social and personality development.