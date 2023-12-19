Victoria Public School, Lehra

Arshpreet Singh secured the second position in the state in the Mega Olympia Combat of English conducted by the Federation of Private Schools (FAP). The honour was acknowledged in a grand ceremony where FAP president Dr Jagjit Singh Dhuri felicitated Arshpreet Singh for his outstanding achievement. Arshpreet Singh bagged the position after giving a tough competition to 1,008 competitors from all over India. Arshpreet’s English teacher, Bhavanjot Kaur, lauded his dedication and consistent hard work. Bhavanjot Kaur has been honoured with “The Most Inspiring Teacher” award. Principal Bipan Sethi expressed his pride in Arshpreet’s accomplishment. Principal Bipan Sethi has been felicitated with “The Golden Principal” award.
