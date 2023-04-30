 Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article, announces Elon Musk : The Tribune India

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article, announces Elon Musk

Adding another pointer to his updates is about getting verified accounts prioritised

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article, announces Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk. ANI photo



ANI

Washington, April 30

After blue tick verification, now billionaire Elon Musk announced that Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click and this is going to start from May.

On Saturday, Elon Musk tweeted, "Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public."

This news came few days after the announcement regarding the accounts which are blue tick verified. The changes which Musk has made on Twitter after his takeover are crazy. Adding another pointer to his updates is about getting verified accounts prioritised.

He tweeted, "Verified accounts are now prioritised." Due to the recent development, several celebrities have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. As multiple accounts have started paying, the announcement will definitely motivate others to join the bandwagon.

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.  

#elon musk #social media #twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

2
Chandigarh

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

3
Nation

Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won't resign

4
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

5
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

6
Delhi

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM's house

7
Himachal

Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur who braved inhospitable terrain gets rousing welcome on her arrival in Solan

8
Nation

Twitter blocks ANI, NDTV official handles

9
Nation

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail

10
Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

11 killed due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, area sealed

Several taken ill; NDRF personnel called by the authorities

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ creates history with 100th episode today, live broadcast at UN headquarters

LIVE: PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ creates history with 100th episode today, live broadcast at UN headquarters

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat...

FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint file...

Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind

Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind

The mastermind has been identified as Jagdish

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

11 killed due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, area sealed

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management