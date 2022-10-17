11-year-old impresses Rohit at nets

PTI

Perth: Drushil Chauhan, an 11-year-old cricket enthusiast, had a moment to remember when he got an opportunity to bowl at skipper Rohit Sharma during India’s practice session here ahead of the T20 World Cup. Drushil was one of the many kids present at the WACA ground for the morning session. He impressed everyone with his smooth bowling action after the Indian team arrived for its afternoon practice session.

India skipper Rohit invited Drushil to bowl at him in the nets. “We were at the WACA for a noon practice session and kids were finishing their morning event. We could see 100-odd kids playing cricket from our dressing room. One caught everyone’s attention, especially Rohit’s,” Indian team’s analyst Hari Prasad Mohan said. “Everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up, his natural talent. He was constantly beating the bat. Rohit went out to ask him to bowl a few balls in the nets. It was an amazing sight.”

Drushil was invited to the team’s dressing room as well. “I was very surprised, my dad told me that I might be able to bowl to him. So I got really excited,” said Drushil, who bowled left-arm medium pace.

After the net session, Rohit asked Drushil: “You stay in Perth; how are you going to play for India?” Drushil replied: “I am going to go to India when I’ll be good enough.” The Indian captain also signed some merchandise for Drushil.

India will prepare for the World Cup with warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19, respectively. India will face Pakistan in their campaign opener on October 23.

#Cricket #rohit sharma