Asia Cup: With four-pronged pace attack, Pakistan retain playing XI for clash against India

Colombo, September 9
Gearing up for their Asia Cup Super 4 match against India here on Sunday, Pakistan retained the playing XI that did the duty against Bangladesh at Lahore.
In their Super 4 opener on Wednesday, Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets, and another win over India here will place them firmly on the way to the summit clash on September 17.
Pakistan will enter the match against India with a four-pronged pace attack that includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf.
The spin department will be marshalled by vice-captain and leg-spinner Shadab Khan with the support of part-time off-spinners Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed.
The league game between the two sides was abandoned due to rain.
Pakistan playing XI vs India: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.
