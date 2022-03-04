Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52

Tribune News Service



Chandigarh, March 4

Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died aged 52.

The man known as Warnie who was dreaded by a generation of batters for nearly over 10 years from the 90s, died in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, Australian media reported.

Warne’s management released the statement of his death on Friday evening IST that he had died.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” read the statement. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne took 708 Test wickets in a stellar career that lasted over 15 years. He is the second most successful bowler in Test cricket after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800 wickets. Warne ended his career with 1001 international wickets.

This is the second big loss to Australian cricket within 24 hours after Rod Marsh ha died on Friday after suffering a heart attack last week.

Warne's last tweet early on Thursday morning was a tribute to Marsh.

"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed," Warne's tweet said. "He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate."

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Tributes pour in

Tributes poured in from fans across the cricket-loving world. Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth said in his tweet:"Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace".

Terrible News!



Shane Warne dies at 52https://t.co/Z9bYqGRBvQ — CricketNext (@cricketnext) March 4, 2022

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

One of the greatest. RIP Shane Warne 💔 pic.twitter.com/5FkXp5PlpD — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 4, 2022

Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace 🙏! pic.twitter.com/B5gMVJZRGk — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad news 💔 RIP @ShaneWarne absolute legend of the game 🏏. Sad day for all cricket fraternity pic.twitter.com/c32FcGbxzz — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2022

Terrible Terrible news.

Greatest leg-spinner ever Shane Warne has passed away at 52 of a suspected heart attack. RIP Shane pic.twitter.com/eTMbb0eMVf — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 4, 2022

Genuinely can’t believe the sad news about the death of Shane Warne.



He came on Breakfast just a couple of weeks ago & was as effervescent as ever.



What a talent he was. He had a huge impact on cricket and will be sorely missed by so many. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 4, 2022

TRAGIC: Shane Warne, the greatest leg spinner the game has seen, who redefined the sport in our times , has passed away from a heart attack at age 52.. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 4, 2022

Simply can't believe we are writing this.



RIP Shane Warne, one of the game's best characters and finest bowlers.



Forever etched in Ashes history ✍️ pic.twitter.com/A2jOWPt6L5 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 4, 2022

Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words to hear the news of Shane Warne's passing away. Condolences to his friends and family, Growing up in the 90s he was one of my all time favourites. Feeling heartbroken 💔 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 4, 2022

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad day for cricket. An all time great and a modern day legend, Shane Warne has passed away. Tweeted in the morning about passing away of Rodney Marsh, and a few hours later , the great man has passed. Prayers for the soul and condolences to his loved ones. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 4, 2022

Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed https://t.co/gduLY9bIwg — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 4, 2022

Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne 🙏🙏 😢😢😢 RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022

Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 4, 2022

It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2022

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP 🙏 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 4, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the news! A very sad day for world cricket! Rest in peace, Rodney Marsh & Shane Warne... you will be terribly missed! #Legends — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2022

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...



Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

Lost for words. RIP Shane Warne. One of the greats of the game. Absolutely shocking news. Condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zEWP0tKSII — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 4, 2022

At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 4, 2022

A master of his craft, an icon of our sport.



Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. 💔 pic.twitter.com/uszZwLtTTG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 4, 2022

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022

Saddened by the news of demise of an iconic cricketer and a legendary spinner Shane Warne. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 4, 2022

Unbelievably sad day for cricket



Can’t believe we are typing this... Rest In Peace, Legend #ShaneWarne 💐 pic.twitter.com/jTIzXiB4Qi — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 4, 2022

Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend #ShaneWarne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius. pic.twitter.com/SaFr8ZwSSH — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 4, 2022

Hard to believe. Heartfelt prayers to his family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/iDaSMijocr — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) March 4, 2022

Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022

No words. Shocked to hear about Shane Warne. My condolences to all his loved ones. Great loss for the cricketing fraternity. pic.twitter.com/rReypbvrm7 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 4, 2022

#shane warne