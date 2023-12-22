Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shree Award after Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sharan Singh becomes WFI president

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Friday returned his Padma Shri in protest over Brij Bhushan loyalist's Sharan Singh election as WFI president.

"I am returning my Padmashree award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement," read a post shared by the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler on X, formerly Twitter.

Bajrang wrote: "Dear PM Ji, hope your health is well. You must be busy in many work but I am writing this to draw your attention to the wrestlers of the country."

"You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brij Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment. I too joined their protest. The protest stopped after the government promised strong action."

Expressing his disappointment, the star wrestler added, "But there was no FIR against Brij Bhushan even after three months. We again took to the streets in April so that the police at least file an FIR against him.

"There were 19 complainants in January but the number came down to 7 by April. This means Brij Bhushan exerted his influence on 12 women wrestlers."

Bajrang was stopped at the Kartavya Path by Delhi Police officials when he tried to reach the Parliament to meet PM Modi and hand over his letter in protest against Sanjay Singh's election.

“We will still try to pursue Bajrang to reverse his decision to return Padma Shri,” said Sports Ministry sources.

The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, had pushed for a woman president, but Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh emerged as the winner in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) polls on Thursday by beating former wrestler Anita Sheoran.

He was conferred with the Padma Shree honour in 2019.

Sanjay became the new president with his panel winning 13 of the 15 posts in the elections.

The top wrestlers had early this year, launched an agitation against Brij Bhushan who they had accused of sexually exploiting women wrestlers. The matter is in court.

Sakshi announced her retirement from wrestling in a press conference on Thursday. She put her wrestling shoes on the table and announced her decision to quit wrestling.

