Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia extended to 5 Tests

New Delhi, March 25
The latest edition of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy was on Monday extended by a match with India and Australia set to play five Tests later this year for the first time since the 1991-92 season, announced the Cricket Australia (CA).
The full schedule for the 2024-25 series is set to be released in the coming days.
"For the first time since 1991-92, Australia and India will compete across a five-Test series this summer. The extended series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a headline of the 2024-25 home summer schedule set to be released in the coming days," CA posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The BCCI and CA jointly announced the development.
"The BCCI remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Test Cricket, a format we hold in the highest esteem," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a CA media release.
"Our ongoing collaboration with Cricket Australia in extending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests underscores our collective commitment to nurturing and elevating Test cricket's significance.
"This extension echoes our shared vision to amplify the essence of Test cricket and uphold its legacy," he added.
In the past four series between the two teams, India have won on all four occasions, including back-to-back away Test series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21.
However, Pat Cummins and Co, defeated India in the World Test Championship final in London last year.
Perth is set to host the opening Test of the five-match series this year. CA is yet to come out with the final schedule but the series is likely to start in late November this year.
"We are absolutely delighted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been extended to five Tests given the intense rivalry between our two great cricketing nations and the excitement this creates," CA Chairman Mike Baird said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 priests injured in fire in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in MP’s Ujjain
The fire starts as 'gulal' falls on the puja thali that cont...
Major fire breaks out in oil godown in Delhi, no casualties
The people who were inside the building were able to get out...
PhD student from India dies after being run over by truck in London
The 33-year-old Cheistha Kochhar was a PhD student at the Lo...
Holi celebrated in Punjab, Haryana; people throng Anandpur Sahib for Hola Mohalla festivities
Children throw balloons filled with colourful water at each ...
Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket
The resignation comes two days after the Congress announces ...