Chahar set to miss first half of IPL season

PTI

New Delhi, March 2

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar is set to miss first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a right quadriceps injury which he sustained during the third and final T20 match against West Indies in Kolkata.

According to a BCCI sources, Chahar is likely to be out for eight weeks.

“Chahar is out for at least eight weeks, which means he will miss half of IPL 2022,” the BCCI source said.

The IPL 2022 starts on March 26 and CSK are still waiting for a final report from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where the pacer is recuperating.

Meanwhile, all the IPL teams will start training in the city from March 14 or 15 onwards and five practice venues have been identified. —