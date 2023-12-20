De Zorzi asks ton of questions of India

Gqeberha, December 19

Left-handed opener Tony de Zorzi scored a career-best unbeaten 119 from 122 balls to lead South Africa to an emphatic eight-wicket win over India in the second One-day international here today and level the three-match series at 1-1.

119 Tony de Zorzi’s 119* is higher than South Africa’s previous three ODI totals vs India — 116 (Johannesburg), 83 (Kolkata), 99 (Delhi)

South Africa won the toss and sent India in to bat, restricting the visitors to 211 all out in 46.2 overs on a wicket that was not easy to score on. They chased down their target with 45 deliveries remaining to set up a series decider in Paarl on Thursday.

De Zorzi, 26, playing in his fourth ODI and a replacement for Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, started cautiously before taking the attack to the tourists as he put on 130 for the first wicket with Reeza Hendricks, who scored 52 from 81 balls.

The rate accelerated in a second-wicket stand of 76 with Rassie van der Dussen (36) as India’s bowling attack failed to apply the same pressure with the ball as their hosts.

Earlier, India’s opening batter Sai Sudharsan followed up his unbeaten half-century on debut with a fluent 62 from 83 balls, while captain KL Rahul scored 56 from 64 balls. — Reuters

Brief scores: India: 211 in 46.2 overs (Sudharsan 62, Rahul 56; Burger 3/30); SA: 215/2 in 42.3 overs (de Zorzi 119* not out; Arshdeep 1/28)

