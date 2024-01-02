Death of Tests? Steve Waugh slams ICC

PTI

Sydney, January 1

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh has slammed the International Cricket Council and top cricket boards, including the BCCI, for not caring about Test cricket after South Africa named a depleted red-ball squad for the tour of New Zealand, prioritising its T20 league over the longest format.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named a second-string Test squad, which has seven uncapped players including a new captain, for next month’s two-Test series against New Zealand.

The top South African cricketers are contracted to play in the second season of the SA20, the T20 league launched by CSA and Indian Premier League investors, which clashes with the tour. According to a CSA ruling, no player contracted to SA20 franchises is eligible for selection for the Tests.

“Obviously, they don’t care. It’s going to happen if the South African cricket board are any indication of the future, keeping their best players at home,” Waugh said. “If I was New Zealand, I wouldn’t even play the series. I don’t know why they’re even playing. Why would you when it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket?”

Initially, Waugh had taken to Instagram to raise his concern. “Is this a defining moment in the death of Test cricket? Surely the ICC along (with) the cricket boards of India, England and Australia must step in to protect the purest form of the game. History and tradition must count for something. If we stand by and allow profits to be the defining criteria, the legacy of (Sir Don) Bradman, (WG) Grace and (Sir Garfield) Sobers will be irrelevant,” he wrote.

It’s not the first time South Africa has prioritised its domestic T20 league over international cricket. Last year, it forfeited an ODI series in Australia to have the best players feature in that league.

“I understand why players don’t come. They’re not getting paid properly. I don’t understand why ICC or the top countries, who are making a lot of money, don’t just have a regulation set fee for Test matches which is a premium, so people are incentivised to play Test cricket,” Waugh said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #BCCI #Cricket #New Zealand