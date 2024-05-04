 IPL 2024: Riders on the storm : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: Riders on the storm

IPL 2024: Riders on the storm

KKR keep it together to win at Wankhede after 12 years, MI all but out of IPL

IPL 2024: Riders on the storm

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc finally delivered as he claimed four wickets. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, May 3

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling unit performed in unison to win a battle of attrition against five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 24 runs in their IPL match here today.

0 The number of worse scores by the end of the 13th over than Mumbai Indians 91/6 at the Wankhede this year

If KKR batters were guilty of not working out their game plan in the first half to be bowled out for just 169 with Venkatesh Iyer contributing 70, MI's underperforming batters stood no chance on a tricky wicket which demanded both application and patience.

They were all out for 145 in 18.5 overs and are practically out of the competition which has been a nightmare for Hardik Pandya.

It was KKR's first away win in Mumbai after12 years and last time they won here, their principal owner Shah Rukh Khan was embroiled in an argument with security staff which led to his ban from the venue for next three years.

That year KKR won the trophy, while this win took them to 14 points and kept them in contention for a finish among the first two teams.

Despite Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant fifty, MI were shot out for 145 in 18.5 overs chasing 170, found wanting with the bat once again as Mitchell Starc (3.5-0-33-4) cleaned up the tail for KKR's seventh win in 10 matches.

Until he top edged one off a full toss from Andre Russell (2/30), Suryakumar appeared to be proving the difference between the two sides with a top quality knock which brought MI back from the brink.

With six fours and two sixes, Suryakumar made 56 off 35 balls in an innings that kept MI's hopes alive.

Suryakumar also brought the equation down enough for his side to get over the line after they were reduced to 71/6 at one stage.

But none of the MI batters could build on it as KKR ran away with the game with a flurry of wickets towards the end.

MI skipper and India vice-captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup Pandya walked out to loud boos once again at his home turf after scoring just one run.

Also impressive were KKR's spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, producing identical figures of 4-0-22-2 to keep the MI batters under the pump.

“We got to a commendable total. I told the boys that if we have got here, we can defend it. Spinners were unreal, absolutely spot on in executing their lines and lengths. Kudos to them!” KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said after the match.

Brief scores

KKR: 169 all out in 19.5 overs (Iyer 70, Pandey 42; Bumrah 3/18, Thushara 3/42) vs MI: 145 all out in 18.5 overs (Suryakumar 56; Starc 4/33, Chakravarthy (2/22), Narine(2/22)

Thursday’s result

SRH: 201/3 (Reddy 76*, Head 58; Avesh 2/39) vs RR: 200/7 (Parag 77, Jaiswal 67; Bhuvneshwar 3/41, Cummins 2/34)

A win-win situation

Bengaluru: From a mathematical perspective, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans can still reach the IPL playoffs, but they need to keep their nerve tomorrow to notch a mandatory win to keep that dream alive. RCB are at the bottom of the points table with six points from 10 matches, while GT are placed eighth with eight points from 10 matches. They have also found new heroes across these two games – Will Jacks powered his way to a match-winning century against GT, while Cameron Green finally lived up to his tag of all-rounder with crucial runs and wickets against Hyderabad. I think it (the hundred) has sunken in. There's been a lot of talk about it, but I think it's time to reassess and come in hard for another game tomorrow,” Jacks said today. PTI

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

3
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

After molestation charge, West Bengal Guv says expect more

After molestation charge, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says expect more

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on account of poll, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

4 kg crystal meth, 1 kg heroin seized from Amritsar peddler

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

SC stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered, say victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at varsity hostel

5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

Despite Balbir Singh Seechewal’s ‘green manifesto’, environment not a burning issue in Punjab

Divyangs, elderly persons urged to use Sakhsham app for poll-related facilities

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib